Press Review: Banditry, big issue, says IGP (VIDEO)

Major Headlines for Friday

INSECURITY: Banditry, big issue, most bandits are foreigners, says IGP ;

Law to rejig military coming

EDO ELECTION: PDP not ready for Edo polls, says APC. Votes must count, PDP declares

INEC warns against vote-buying,

Violence Coup in Mali threatens peace, the security of W’Africa – Buhari, as ECOWAS leaders to visit Mali

COVID-19 UPDATE: Drug trial will begin in 13 states soon – PTF, as Lagos records 235 new infections, confirmed cases rise to 50,964

Vanguard News

Related