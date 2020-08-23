Prince Harry ‘absolutely adores’ Texan self-help guru Brené Brown

By Caroline Graham For The Mail On Sunday In Los Angeles

Prince Harry has revealed he ‘absolutely adores’ a self-help guru to the stars who helps people ‘embrace their vulnerability’.

During an online chat this week the Prince’s face lit up when Brené Brown’s name was mentioned.

Brown, 54, whose devoted fans include Meghan Markle’s close friend Oprah Winfrey, has written five bestselling books focusing on ‘accepting vulnerability’ and ‘overcoming shame’. Her online talk The Power of Vulnerability has been viewed more than 50 million times.

Brown is a writer, podcaster, research professor at the University of Houston and a member of the Episcopal church who shares inspirational quotes

Texan-born Brown, a married mother of two, is known for snappy inspirational quotes such as ‘you either walk into your own story and own your own truth or you live outside your story hustling for your worthiness’. On her website she writes: ‘I believe that you have to walk through vulnerability to get to courage, therefore… embrace the suck. My motto right now is: “Courage over comfort.”’

The Prince admitted Brown – who can count A-list stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow among her fans – has become a friend since he and Meghan relocated to their £11 million Californian mansion this summer.

Speaking during an online event with members of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, one of a handful of patronages the Duke and Duchess have retained since their exit from Britain, the Prince spoke of his admiration for both Brown and Tristan Harris, who runs the Centre for Humane Technology, a non-profit organisation focused on the ethics of consumer technology.

He said: ‘I love the fact you’re quoting Brené Brown and also quoting Tristan Harris because they are two people we absolutely adore as well, and we know. We love them!’

Harry and Meghan are believed to have met Harris during a trip to Silicon Valley to seek guidance about their new non-profit organisation Archewell.

Harris has been dubbed ‘the conscience’ of high-tech and promotes ‘online kindness’. He has boasted of helping tech leaders such as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg become more aware of the damaging power of the internet.

In a recent article the Prince, who now embraces yoga, meditates daily and follows a mostly plant-based diet, criticised social media, writing: ‘It is stoking a crisis of hate. Social media is dividing us. Together we can redesign it.’

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday can reveal how the Duchess of Sussex ignored advice given to her by the Duchess of Cornwall in the run-up to her marriage on how to deal with bad media headlines.

In an effort to help the 39-year-old adjust to Royal life, Camilla invited Meghan to a private lunch to describe how she had been treated by the press following the death of Princess Diana.

It is understood she advised Meghan to focus on the positives of her new role in the Royal Family and ‘ride out the storm’ of any negative press.

Yet Meghan later complained that she was not supported by the Windsors, famously telling an ITV documentary: ‘Not many people have asked if I’m OK.’

Brené Brown’s TED talk on ‘the power of vulnerability’ has been viewed 50million times and her celebrity following has led her to be described as ‘one of the most influential people in our culture right now’

Melinda Gates is one of the celebrities who admires the empowering messages shared by guru Brené Brown