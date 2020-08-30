Prince Harry its impossible to find rugby balls in the US for Archie

Prince Harry has revealed he is ‘loving’ his ‘fantastic’ new life in the US and said he wants to teach Archie how to play rugby in the garden of his $14 million mansion.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, joined a virtual call alongside staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League from his $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara where he is currently living with Meghan Markle, 39, and son Archie, one.

In a clip released today from a video call with the organisation to celebrate their 125th birthday, the royal was asked by Ellery Hanley MBE if he is enjoying life in the US, to which he said: ‘Oh easy question. I am loving it. It’s fantastic.’

Meanwhile Prince Harry joked it is ‘impossible’ to get hold of any rugby balls in the states, saying: ‘What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can get Archie involved with the game…I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have,’

He said: ‘I need to get him playing some rugby league, but I am unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son outside as I know so many people haven’t had that chance in the last five months.’

The Duke went on to add: ‘Our little man is our number one priority and then our work is our second priority to play our part to make the world a better place.’

Harry also added that he was ‘constantly aware of’ people who are ‘stuck in high rise blocks of flats and can’t even see outside space’ adding that ‘these last five months play a huge part in the next five-ten years as far as mental health is concerned’.

The video was released to mark Rugby League’s 125th birthday.

The Duke added: ‘All of use take so much for granted and so many people have said Covid is a virus and it doesn’t discriminate between classes and it’s like, no, I’ve spoken to people and I know a lot of people who are stuck in high rise flats and they can’t even see outdoors, they can’t even see a bit of grass.

‘I am constantly aware of that, though it’s not my environment, that’s one thing we need to be constantly aware of for the next 10, 15 years as far as mental health is concerned.

‘This is why again I think that the Rugby League community and any community who have spent time together need to know what they’re looking out for.’

He continued: ‘You may be fine, you may have a garden, you may have a space, you may be feeling wow this is really hard, but take that moment and go “wow, if it’s hard for me, how must it be for other people as well”

‘We’ve got a whole Rugby League world cup coming next year. I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for Covid.’

Ellery Hanley, who was questioning the Duke, is former Rugby League player and the first Black head coach of a major UK sports team.

In a video clip released yesterday of the conversation, the Duke expressed his admiration for the way Rugby League people have come together in this period ‘as a family’ and how the sport has thrived over 125 years.

He also commented on his particular admiration for the speed and bravery of the players and the contribution the sport makes to its communities.

The Duke of Sussex praised the sport during the phone call and said he ‘would have been back already had it not been for Covid’

He said: ‘Watching Rugby League is exhausting. Listen I spent 10 years in the army, I know what endurance is all about. But it’s madness.’

Prince Harry’s latest comments about ‘loving’ life in the US come after it emerged he and Meghan are ‘likely’ to spend an ‘extended period of time in the UK next year’ in order to attend Trooping the Colour and the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue.

Omid Scobie, co-author of bombshell biography Finding Freedom, said the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, had ‘many reasons to be based in the UK’ in the spring and summer of 2021.

Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, Omid said: ‘In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague. In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at, and July 1, we have the unveiling of the [Princess Diana] statue.’

Speaking on the podcast, Omid revealed: ‘I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the UK next year.’

He went on to discuss several engagements for the couple spanning across the spring and summer period, including appearances in The Hague and the UK, before adding: ‘There are many reasons for them to be based in the UK for that period, depending on whether travel will be back to normal.’

Omid had previously claimed the Duke and Duchess would return to the UK to resume their charity work once lockdown travel restrictions ease.

Speaking to Royal Central, Scobie said the couple ‘love to get out there and be active in the field’.

‘Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue,’ he explained.

‘While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally.’

He added: ‘A lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.’

But despite Scobie pointing out the Queen has told the couple, who stepped down as senior members of the Firm in March, that the door ‘is open’, he said he doesn’t believe they’ll return to the UK as full-time working royals.

He said: ‘The Sussexes are more engaged in the issues that matter to them than ever, the work on Archewell–their non-profit organisation–continues, and, as we have recently seen, they have established a permanent family base in California.

‘The UK will always be important to them, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen again as working royals.’