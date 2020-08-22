Prince to Tolanibaj: you misunderstood me

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Prince has reacted to TolaniBaj’s claim he’s using her as a strategy to win.

Prince said he’s only being misunderstood.

Tolanibaj accused her “man” of not putting effort in their relationship.

“I know you are Mr Nigeria, but Housemates even notice we are not so close anymore. Your energy is not there. It feels like you’re using me as a strategy,” she alleged.

Responding, Prince said: “Being with you is not a strategy and I would not do such on national TV.

“ You’re misunderstanding me. The last thing I’ll want to do is use someone’s emotion as strategy to play a game on national TV.

“It’s more of a damage to me than to you. I understand how you feel. I’m doing a lot of things wrong and not familiar with your love language, but I’ll do better,” Prince said.