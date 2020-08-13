Prince weeps, thanks elder brother

Adeniyi Adewoyin

The diary session experienced yet another emotional moment as former Deputy Head of House, Prince wept while sending a shoutout to his family.

Biggie had asked Prince to mention two persons he misses most and tell them whatever he would like to discuss with them.

Prince started by sending a message to his mom, saying he misses and appreciates her.

Then he moved on to his elder brother with whom he said he never had a close relationship because they grew up a world apart.

“Before I left for quarantine, he called me and we spoke and he said some things to me that he never said before and I did the same.

“He opened up on some things to me that he probably never opened up to anybody but despite the fact that he was absent in our lives while growing up, he did his best to support us, to support me especially because I was the hot-headed one, I was kind of the rebel in the house.

“Thank you, big brother, thank you for everything you have done for me directly and indirectly,” Prince said.

