Prince William and Harry ‘wouldn’t have fallen out’ if Princess Diana was alive says bodyguard

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t have fallen out so badly’ if Princess Diana was alive because she would have ‘quickly found a resolution’, her former bodyguard has claimed.

According to Ken Wharfe, the late royal ‘wouldn’t have allowed’ any disagreement between the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and Duke of Sussex, 35, ‘to escalate.’

Speaking to Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl, the former protection officer said: ‘She’d have quickly instigated a resolution. I don’t think Harry and Meghan would have left Kensington Palace if Diana was still around.’

His comments come as insiders said plans for a new Princess Diana statue to be installed at Kensington Palace next year ‘would help to heal old wounds’ after an alleged rift between Princes William and Harry.

He said the late royal had ‘tremendous influence’ over the boys, adding: ‘If she could see the brothers at war, she’d be very upset about it.’

Meanwhile Wharfe explained that the new statue, which will stand in the Sunken Gardens of the palace, was a fitting tribute to the princess.

He called it ‘a very fitting place’ for the statue, adding that it was ‘a place Diana loved’ and ‘enjoyed taking the children.’

Earlier this month, Omid Scobie claimed Princess Diana would have got Prince Harry and Prince William together and ‘made them work through their issues’.

According to the British journalist, the late royal was keen on ‘transparency’ and would have defended William and Harry and his ‘treatment within the royal family’.

Speaking to ET Online, the author said that the ‘bond of brotherhood is extremely important to Harry’, and predicted that the siblings will get back on track.

He said: ‘Diana definitely would’ve got Harry and William together and made them work through their issues’.

‘I think transparency was always something really important to Diana, and it’s something we haven’t seen a lot of in the recent months or the past few years with Harry and their treatment of them within the royal family,’

‘Diana would’ve stood up for them and she would’ve seen the position they were in mirrors some of the challenges that she faced within the institution too, but I think one thing we have to remember with Harry and William’s relationship today is it’s not over.’

It is believed both Prince William and Prince Harry will be at the official unveiling of the statue next year.

Omid has also claimed Prince Harry and Meghan, 39, are ‘likely’ to spend an ‘extended period of time in the UK next year’ in order to attend Trooping the Colour and the unveiling of the statue.

The co-author of bombshell biography Finding Freedom said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had ‘many reasons to be based in the UK’ in the spring and summer of 2021.

Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, Omid said: ‘In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague.

‘In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at, and July 1, we have the unveiling of the [Princess Diana] statue.’

It was announced days ago that a new Princess Diana statue is to be installed at Kensington Palace next year.

A statement on behalf of the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge issued by Kensington Palace on Friday read: ‘The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday.’

The statue was commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world.

It will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday.

The brothers announced the commission of the statue two years ago on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and the initiative is one of their few remaining join ventures after a rift between the siblings and Harry’s move to LA.

It is believed the Duke of Sussex will return from California for the statue’s unveiling in July. Prine Harry is currently living in his $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara with Meghan and their son Archie, one

A source told The Mirror: ‘Everyone hopes this will help to heal old wounds.’

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 when the car she was travelling in crashed in a Paris tunnel on August 31, 1997.

Announcing the project in 2017, William and Harry said: ‘It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.’

The princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.

The statue’s sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley, is most recognised for his depiction of the Queen, which has appeared on all coins in the UK and Commonwealth since 1998.

He also designed a gold coin marking the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012.