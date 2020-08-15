Daily News

Prince wins week four Arena games

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Prince has beaten 15 other Housemates to emerge the fourth Betway Arena game winner on Friday, August 14.

For winning the game, Prince would get the royal treatment from the remaining 15 Housemates following Biggie’s instructions.

Before the game, Big Brother had instructed that whoever wins would be pampered.

Biggie said that the winner can choose anyone to wash, cook for him or her.

Biggie also stressed that failure to give Prince the instructed royal treatment may attract punishment.

 

