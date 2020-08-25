Princess Olympia of Greece relaxes in a bikini as she enjoys her summer in the Greek isles

Princess Olympia has been living it up in Greece for the past month, and today hung seaside with her family in a black bikini.

The 24-year-old — who grew up in London and completed her education in New York — flew to the Greek isles in late July for some mid-pandemic relaxation.

The heiress has been living it up on her extended European holiday and enjoying some quality time with her parents and brothers.

Must be nice: Princess Olympia has been living it up in Greece for the past month, and today hung seaside with her family in a black bikini

Sweet deal: The 24-year-old — who grew up in London and completed her education in New York — flew to the Greek isles in late July for some mid-pandemic relaxation

Love is in the air: She appears to be there with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, the 25-year-old son and heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray

‘Things are getting very serious,’ a friend told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. ‘He’s already met the family and they love him’

She appears to have arrived in Greece in late July. After several members of the family shared snapshots of themselves at the airport, Olympia’s father — Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece — shared a photo of Olympia and her mom, Marie-Chantal, walking around a marina.

This month, she’s shared several photos of the beautiful scenery, as well as moped rides and dinners out.

In addition to her parents, she appears to be spending time with her four younger brothers: Prince Constantine Alexios, 21, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 20, Prince Odysseas-Kimon, 15, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros, 12.

Today, she and Achileas-Andreas — who goes by Achi — were pictured together longing on rocks by the sea, he in swim trunks and she in a black two-piece.

Luxe life: The heiress has been living it up on her extended European holiday and enjoying some quality time with her parents and brothers

Beautiful: This month, she’s shared several photos of the beautiful scenery, as well as moped rides and dinners out.

Whole fam: In addition to her parents, she appears to be spending time with her four younger brothers: Constantine Alexios, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon, and Aristidis-Stavros

Outdoor dining: The group has gone out to eat together

Achi just celebrated his 20th birthday in the Greek isles.

Also along for the trip is Peregrine Pearson, the 25-year-old son and heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, whose family has a reputed £224 million ($292.55 million) fortune — who, it was reported earlier this month, is dating Princess Olympia.

‘Things are getting very serious,’ a friend told The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden. ‘He’s already met the family and they love him.’

Perry’s father owns a significant chunk of the Pearson media empire as well as the 16,500-acre West Sussex estate which is home to Cowdray Park polo club, where Princes William and Harry have played.

Proud: Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, shared a photo of Olympia and her mom, Marie-Chantal, walking around a marina

Jet set: Olympia didn’t grow up in Greece, nor does she speak the language

Meanwhile, Olympia’s cousin Talita von Furstenberg, 21, has also been living it up abroad.

Earlier in the summer, the American heiress was vacationing on the Amalfi Coast with her boyfriend, Rocco Brignone, 19.

The lovebirds sunbathed in the Mediterranean, with Rocco sharing a photo of them laying out on a rented boat on the water — to which Talita commented with a heart.

In another photo, Talita poses in the countryside in a white tank top and flouncy yellow skirt, while yet another shows her waving out a window — presumably of a house the couple rented there.

In ‘picture perfect Portofino,’ she posed in a white bikini top and colorful cropped pants, which she accessorized with a matching hat.

At the end of July, she appeared to join her grandmother, fashion icon DVF, and her husband Barry Diller on a trip to Spain’s party island of Ibiza.

Monied youth: Olympia’s cousin Talita von Furstenberg, 21, had been vacationing in Europe her boyfriend, Rocco Brignone, 19

Trust fund time: The socialite showed off her fashion credentials as she and her boyfriend explored the pier in Portofino

Pretty! Calling the town ‘picture perfect,’ Talita shared a host of snaps from her latest summer getaway after spending lockdown in the US

Lucky lady: Other snaps from the holiday show the socialite exploring the Italian countryside on her summer getaway

How the other half lives: They then met up with her grandmother Diane von Furstenberg in Ibiza

Talita posted a couple photos of the gorgeous views in her Instagram Stories, but its her step-grandad and mega-mogul Barry who really documented their meet-up.

On Instagram, he posted several snaps of Talita, Rocco, and DVF hiking in the July heat, captioning one: ‘Early evening hiking. 96•.’

While the designer was dressed causally in loose clothing and a visor cap, Talita wore just a bikini and sneakers for the scenic walk.

Though Barry didn’t tag the location, on Wednesday the owner of an antique shop Ibiza called Vicente Ganesha shared a quick video of DVF’s visit.

Meeting each other in the Mediterranean was likely quite easy for the family, thanks to Diller’s $150 million 305-foot yacht Eos.