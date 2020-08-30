Priscilla China: I have a thing for tall guys

By Sam Anokam

NOLLYWOOD actress, Priscilla China has revealed her weakness for men with good height.

In an exclusive chat, China acknowledged being a sucker for love and having a weakness with tall guys.

She said, “I do call myself a sucker for love. I love love. I’m in love with the concept of love itself. I just want a guy that would love me with all his heart, every other thing follows. I think I have a thing for tall guys.”

However, the ‘Muna Onye’ star says physical appearance might not matter. “…but physical appearances have never been the first thing for me. You could be drop-dead gorgeous and not still get my attention maybe because I consider you as being arrogant or not caring but once you are a nice person, you are loving and caring, then your physical appearance becomes an added spice.”