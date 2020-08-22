Prisoner in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Two more people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic, and a further 156 confirmed cases have been recorded, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

There has now been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and a total of 27,908 confirmed cases.

Earlier on Saturday it was confirmed that a female prisoner aged in her 20s has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is understood the woman (23), who is the first prisoner to test positive for the coronavirus, has been in quarantine since she was taken into custody on August 13th.

The woman was tested after six days in custody which is current protocol for new committals. The woman is understood to have had symptoms prior to going into custody.