Barely days after the demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu and the former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wole Adeyanju, another prominent politician has died in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Dare Gbolahan was reported to have died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta.

The former Local Government Chairman, popularly known as Serubawon, died at the age of 74.

The late politician who chaired Abeokuta South from 1999 to 2002, was the CEO of DG Hotel, Araromi Adigbe, Abeokuta.

Confirming the death of Dare Gbolahan, the Transition Committee Chairman, Abeokuta South Local Government, Hon. Ayodeji Shomide, said he commiserated with the family of the former chairman.

Shomide said the death of the ex-council boss is not only a great loss to his family, but to the people of Abeokuta South Local Government and Ogun State in general.

While adding that Gbolahan lived a fulfilled life during his lifetime, Shomide prayed to God to forgive his sins and grant him Aljanah firdous.

He prayed God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The post Prominent Politician and Hotelier, Gbolahan is Dead appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...