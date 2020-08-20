Prophet arraigned for sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in Ogun

A 57-YEAR-OLD prophet, Ebenezer Ogunmefun, who sexually abused a 15-year-old girl, appeared before a magistrate court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday.

The police charged Ogunmefun with a one-count charge of sexual abuse. The prosecution counsel, Insp. Moshood Hammed, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at No. 1, Prof. Ajibo Toluca Pioneer Street in Olomore area of Abeokuta.

Hammed alleged that the defendant, who claims to be a prophet, told the victim’s mother that the 15-year-old girl was possessed by evil spirits and “needed cleansing.”

The prosecution alleged that after sexually abusing her, the defendant asked her not to inform anybody and told her to swear with Bible. The prosecutor, however, said the offence committed contravenes section 33 of the Child Right’s Law of Ogun, 2006. The defendant pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Solomon Banwo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N750,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo ordered that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s wife and the other must be a community leader. He thereafter adjourned the case till September 2 for hearing.

