‘Protect business data against breaches’

Lucas Ajanaku

A firm, ESET Nigeria, has warned organisations in private and public sectors of the economy to take seriously, the issue of data protection to avoid breaches by cybercrooks.

The Managing Director, ESET Nigeria and Ghana, Mr Olufemi Ake, who spoke at the weekend during a zoom conference organised to discuss how organisations could comply with the data protection regulations, said encrypting data and creating an additional authentication for its accessibility in organisations are a few ways to help in meeting the new data security and compliance rules.

He sought compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), arguing that it will impact data protection governance, information systems and security configuration, as well as documented policies and processes.

He said organisations, both public or private, which operate in the country are expected to comply with the NDPR, adding that these requirements are already in force, and its implications are complex and the potential penalties for non-compliance are severe.

“Compliance with this regulation will impact Data Protection Governance, Information Systems & Security Configuration, as well as Documented Policies & Processes,” he said.

He also expressed the readiness of the firm to assist organisations on NDPR compliance.