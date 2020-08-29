Protesters Converge on Berlin to Denounce Coronavirus Restrictions

BERLIN—Tens of thousands of protesters occupied the center of the German capital for the second time in a month on Saturday to denounce pandemic restrictions in defiance of governments that are battling a resurgence of infections.

By late morning, over 18,000 demonstrators from Germany and elsewhere in Europe had gathered in Berlin’s Mitte district and attendance numbers were rising steadily, according to a police spokeswoman. In the early afternoon police broke up a march through the city after protesters disregarded safety…