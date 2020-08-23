World News

Protests in Belarus Continue in Hopes of Forcing New Election

MOSCOW—Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to protest the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko and the fierce crackdown that followed the disputed presidential vote as the country’s defense ministry warned that disorder in the city wouldn’t be tolerated.

Sunday’s demonstration, dubbed “March for a New Belarus” marked the 15th consecutive day that Belarusians have rallied in the hopes of forcing a new election following the Aug. 9 poll in which Mr. Lukashenko claimed an 80% victory…

