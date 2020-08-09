Daily News

'PTF has lost right on closure of worship centres, schools'

 Alao Abiodun

Former Senator representing Kaduna central Shehu Sani has argued the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has lost the moral right to insist on closure of worship, sports centres, and schools.

He was reacting to government’s silence on the political campaign rally in Benin, which openly violated all stipulated protocols.

Sani tweeted: “The @NCDCgov d the PTF on #COVID19 loses the moral right to insist on d closure of worship centres, schools & sports as long as they choose to remain silent on d political campaign rally in Benin which openly violated all the preventive protocols that convicted Naira Marley.”

 

