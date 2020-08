MOSCOW—Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin and Moscow’s political elite, has been poisoned and is unconscious undergoing treatment at a Siberian hospital, his spokeswoman said.

He started feeling ill after he had tea early Thursday before a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, Kira Yarmysh said. The plane made an emergency landing in the nearby city of Omsk, where Mr. Navalny was admitted to the hospital, she added.

