Putin says one of his daughters got vaccinated with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Vladimir Putin President of The Russian Federation

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia is the world’s first country to register a coronavirus vaccine and one of his daughters has been inoculated, according to comments carried by state media.

“One of my daughters got vaccinated, so in this sense, she took part in the testing,’’ Putin said at a meeting with senior officials, state news agency TASS reported.

Vaccines normally take many years to test and produce on a large scale.

Countries around the world are developing vaccines to try and slow the Covid-19 pandemic and allow life to return to normal after lockdowns and social-distancing measures affected billions of people.

After the first vaccine shot, his daughter experienced a slight fever, 38 degrees Celsius.

Her temperature came down to just slightly above normal the following day.

“After the second shot, she had a slight fever again, and then everything was fine. She is feeling well and has a high antibody count,’’ Putin said.

