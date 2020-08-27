Putin Says Russian Security Team Ready to Aid Belarusian Ally

MOSCOW—Russia has assembled a law-enforcement team to help shore up Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko if protests against him spiral out of control, President Vladimir Putin said, giving the first indications of how Moscow might intervene to help its longstanding ally.

Mr. Putin said the special unit had been requested by Mr. Lukashenko, who for the past two weeks has been facing massive street protests after claiming an election win that his opponents and the West said was marred by widespread fraud.

…