QAnon supporting Republican House candidate gets invitation to watch Trump’s convention speech at WH

QAnon supporting Republican congressional candidate gets invitation to watch Donald Trump’s convention speech at the White House – as she is revealed to have called for ‘death penalty’ for Nancy Pelosi
- Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she was invited and will be attending Donald Trump’s RNC acceptance speech at the White House Thursday
- Greene subscribed to the QAnon conspiracies, she is also a Republican running for the U.S. House in Georgia’s 14th congressional district
- It was revealed Tuesday that Greene posted in February 2019 that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be given the death penalty for ‘treason’
- She wrote in the Facebook post that treason ‘is not only an impeachable offense, but also a crime punishable by death’
- Also revealed by CNN is the Greene wrote two blog posts in 2017 and 2018 showing support for conspiracy theories, including ‘Pizzagate’
Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) revealed she will be attending Donald Trump’s RNC acceptance speech at the White House Thursday
Marjorie Taylor Greene will attend Donald Trump‘s appetence speech Thursday night on the South Lawn, the Georgia Republican candidate for the U.S. House revealed Tuesday.
‘I’m honored and thrilled to be invited to attend President Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday evening at the White House,’ Greene tweeted with an image of the invitation. ‘I’m also equally excited to vote for him again November 3rd, and I’m working hard all over Georgia to help him win.’
The candidate receiving an invitation is a big sign of the president’s support as it’s unlikely his acceptance speech at the White House will have a large crowd.
‘Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,’ Trump tweeted after Greene defeated Republican John Cowan in the primary runoff earlier this month. ‘Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!’
Greene made national headlines as she ran for the Republican nomination for deep red district of Georgia’s 14th congressional district as it was revealed she is an avid QAnon believer. This means she subscribes to a set of conspiracies put out by an anonymous poster believed to be a federal official revealing the ‘deep state’ is out to bring down Donald Trump.
She will likely take the retiring Rep. Tom Graves’ seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the New Year as it’s unlikely the seat will flip blue in November.
It was also revealed by CNN Tuesday that Greene wrote blog posts for a conspiracy-laden website where she promoted ‘Pizzagate.’
Her invitation to the Republican National Convention speech at the White House this week comes as it was also revealed Tuesday that in 2019 she called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be given the death penalty.
Greene is running for retiring Rep. Tom Graves’ House seat in Georgia’s 14th congressional district, which is staunchly red and unlikely to flip blue in November
She shared an image of her invitation to Trump’s speech on the South Lawn
Trump congratulated Greene for winning the Republican runoff earlier this month and called her a ‘future Republican Star’
‘We the people are fed up,’ Greene wrote in a lengthy Facebook post on her campaign’s page in February 2019 calling for the impeachment of Pelosi.
‘Nancy Pelosi will be receiving copies of a White House Petition demanding the impeachment of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The reason? For crimes of treason, which is not only an impeachable offense, but also a crime punishable by death,’ Greene wrote.
The year-and-a-half-old post included a link to a petition she created titled, ‘Impeach Nancy Pelosi for crimes of Treason!’
‘Nancy Pelosi is guilty of Treason,’ Green insisted. ‘Nancy Pelosi must be impeached, removed from office, for committing Treason.’
‘Once upon a time in this country The People gave a d**n. Once upon a time The People stood for something. Once upon a time The People would stand up against wrongs and would take action to right them,’ the candidate concluded.
In 2017 and 2018, Greene wrote two different blog posts for now-defunct website ‘American Truth Seekers,’ which was a conspiracy-laden website that stopped operating in 2019.
In one of the blogs posted in 2018, Greene promoted ‘Pizzagate,’ a popular conspiracy theory from 2016 alleging the Clinton and other Democratic Party leaders were running a human trafficking and pedophilia ring as out of a Pizza Shop – a popular conspiracy called ‘Pizzagate.’
It was also revealed Tuesday by CNN that Greene claimed in 2019 that House Speaker Nancy should be given the death penalty for ‘treason’
She started a petition calling for Pelosi’s impeachment
Greene linked to a blog post from a separate conspiracy website speculating that ‘Pizzagate’ was real, and referenced it in her writing.
‘Shockingly, the website tells about information that was only whispered about and called conspiracy theories by all main stream [sic] news media,’ Green wrote, linking to the post that falsely claimed a Democratic National Committee staffer was the source for Wikileaks.
‘Yet when you go to the website, it tells as if Seth Rich is speaking from the dead saying all the horrible things are true. That Hillary rigged the election against Bernie Sanders. That John Podesta had him murdered. That John Podesta is a pedophile and pizza gate [sic] is real,’ She added in the November 2017 post.
In a separate 2017 blog post, Greene wrote that a counter-protester dying during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia was an ‘inside job’ meant to ‘further the agenda of the elites.’
‘What would be the agenda of the elites? Hmm.. Remember Barack Obama’s roots are in community organizing. As a matter of fact that’s about all he did before he became President. It’s also been reported that Obama has an office set up in Washington DC that is being run like a war room, with daily meetings. What would they be up to?’ wrote Greene.
She claimed that the ‘agenda’ in allegedly killing a counter-protest was a ‘coordinated war’ by former President Barack Obama and other Democrats to overthrow Trump from power.
WHAT IS QANON?
Origins: Q Anon started on fringe website 4chan, where a poster calling themselves Q left messages claiming to be a senior federal official and purporting to reveal a ‘deep state’ cabal intent on bringing down Donald Trump. Q grew out of the discredited Pizzagate conspiracy that top Democrats were involved in pedophilia and cannibalism from the basement of a Washington D.C. restaurant, but quickly picked up steam with ‘Q’ leaving ‘clues’ and claims that Trump was going to bring down the deep state. Whenever the conspiracies turn out to not be true, followers rationalize that the inaccuracies are part of Q’s larger plan.
Who is Q?: There may now be multiple people posing as Q on the anonymous 4chan boards
A QAnon believer blocked the bridge near Hoover Dam with a homemade armored tank in the name of the movement, and later pleaded guilty to terrorism
Hoover Dam: In June 2019, 32-year-old Matthew Wright, a QAnon supporter, blocked the bridge near Hoover Dam in Arizona with a homemade armored vehicle in a 90-minute stand-off. He pleaded guilty to terrorism charges and has written two letters to Donald Trump from jail, which include the sign-off, which has become the QAnon motto: “For where we go one, we go all.”
Michael Flynn: Trump’s former national security adviser became a martyr figure for QAnon believers after he took a plea deal from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, admitting he lied about his Russia contacts. QAnon conspiracy have spun Flynn pleading guilty into him being a persecuted victim of the deep state – and some even claim he is ‘Q.’
Many believers put three star emojis next to their Twitter handles. But the retired three-star general has denounced any connections to the group and pulled out of participating in an event after finding out it was hosted by a QAnon believer.
QAnon believers make former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn out to be a martyr after taking a plea deal with Robert Mueller
QAnon Political Candidates: Jo Rae Perkins, 64, won the Republican primary in Oregon in May to run for a Senate seat against incumbent Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley. “I stand with Q and the team,” she said when asked about her interest in the group. She insisted she goes to QAnon message boards as a “source of information” and claims media focuses too much on the group. Perkins won 49 per cent of the vote against three other Republicans.
Marjorie Taylor Greene came in first place in the Republican primary in a deep-red Georgia district, and will enter an August runoff. She has admitted to believing in several QAnon conspiracy theories.
