Quality education: TRCN tasks teachers on intellectual preparation

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria,TRCN,has challenged teachers in the country to brace up intellectually with a view to impacting quality education to students.

Registrar of TRCN,Prof. Isaiah Ajiboye,who said this,also tasked teachers to improve themselves for the good of the teaching profession.

Speaking Tuesday at a one-day workshop organised by TRCn in collaboration with Education Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria, ECAN,for education reporters,Ajiboye insisted that teachers have a task which must be translated to quality education in the country.

According to him,TRCN was working on strategies aimed at repositioning the teaching profession in the country.

Represented by Dr Magaji Waziri, the Assistant Director, Department of Planning, Research and Statistics of TRCN at the workshop with a theme: “Regulating the Teaching Profession in COVID-19 era”,Ajiboye said there was the need to address the challenge of teachers’ professionalism during the pandemic.

He said:“The theme seeks to address the burning issue of the teaching profession in the period of pandemic. The issue of teaching profession has been in the front burner in recent years.

“The workshop is apt, highly commendable and the transformative tendencies it could bring will address the issues through functional programme of the TRCN.’’

TRCN’s Director of Professional Operations, who spoke on the role of TRCN in regulating the teaching profession in COVID-19 era, called for a viable policy for the development of the profession.

Bello, represented by Dr Abimbola Okunola, an Assistant Director in the council, said the country needed to refocus the conversation on developing the critical sector.

According to him, this could be done by identifying national education vision that will drive processes and investment, adding that the country’s educational sector must be tailored to meet her needs.

He said:“Our policy is in comatose, we should stop putting blame on the government. We can advice and come up with best solutions that can lead to the advancement of the country.

“The future of our nation is determined by the quality of its education system because our schools produce leaders in all areas.

“By March 25, 165 countries closed down schools, 1.5 billion children asked to stay at home. 45 million teachers in Nigeria are also asked to stay at home and two million private school teachers are left without any means of sustenance.

“It calls for everybody to look inward on what can be done to change the curve. It is time for Nigeria to refocus the conversation that will drive processes and investment in the sector.’’

