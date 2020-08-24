Razak’s death depletes camp of APC loyalists–Ex-Commissioner

A former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Tokunbo Abiru, has described the late member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Chief Lanre Razak, as a loyal, dedicated and compassionate party man.

Abiru, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said that Razak’s death had depleted the tribe of loyal party men in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

According to him, the late politician popularly referred to as KLM served the state meritoriously as a former Commissioner for Public Transportation and also as a key member of the Lagos APC.

He said that the deceased was one of the few politicians who used his wealth to benefit those who could not fend for themselves.

Abiru said: “The late Lanre Razak was a leader in all ramifications.

“His loyalty to the party could never be quantified. He touched so many lives with his wealth and he was so passionate about putting smiles on the faces of those who don’t have.

“He was a leader that would be missed by all, especially those of us from Lagos East Senatorial District. His contributions to the district are immeasurable.

“His time as the state’s Commissioner for Public Transportation witnessed so many reforms in the sector.

“We are fond of saying some people die when they are most needed around, but in the case of our father, his death really came at a time when we should be enjoying his wealth of experience.

“However, we should take solace in the fact that he has gone to rest in the bosom of his Creator.”

Abiru also prayed to God to console the family the deceased left behind and grant the departed soul Aljanah Fridaus.

NAN reports that the APC chieftain died on Aug. 15 and was buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

