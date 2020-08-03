Diversification of stocks is easily one of the advice on investments constantly being hammered on and there are reasons why. A study from ResearchGate shows how a slightly lower risk can be achieved in small portfolios by diversifying across industries. This is in addition to being able to own shares from different reputable companies at a time.

With the advancement of technology, we are presented with the best ways to trade stocks, and this includes the introduction of software and apps, such as the best trading apps in the UK. Most investment professionals would advise you to grab this opportunity, as these apps have been designed to make diversification easier than ever. It helps you reach your long-range financial goals while minimizing risks.

Here are a few reasons why you should diversify your stock portfolio:

1. Variety is Key

When you set out to diversify, you should be looking to target various kinds of industries. Invest in a wide variety of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, money market, real estate, and more. Since they are in different industries, there is a lesser chance of you being at the losing end, as all the industries cannot be down at the same time, which gives you an edge over those focusing on a single industry. You should also look into investing beyond your geographical location; look for trends around the world and maximize opportunities to increase your portfolio returns.

2. It Helps You Achieve Long-term Goals

You probably already have your financial goals before kicking off your investments but it takes quite a journey to achieve them. One of the ways to easily tackle these long-term financial goals is by diversification, as the value of your investments will continue to increase each year. This works even better with foreign stocks, as the exchange rates and prices of commodities fluctuate over the years, which could eventually work in your favor.

3. It Helps with Risk Management

Diversifying will not completely erase all your investment risks but will rather help you manage these risks better. For example, if one of the companies you have invested in tumbles, others would cover up for it and your portfolio would still be doing just fine. It also helps create a balance between risks and rewards, especially if you have an effective diversification method that puts all factors into consideration.

4. It Gives You a Better Understanding of the Market

By diversifying your investments, you tend to expand your knowledge of the stock market, as you are constantly being exposed to different markets and investment types. This will give you an edge over others, and you will gradually master the best investment tactics. The more you know, the better your investments will be, and the closer you’ll be to your financial goals.

Conclusion

You’ve probably heard the phrase “don’t put all your eggs in one basket”. This also applies when building your stock portfolio and with these important reasons highlighted, there is never a better time than now to start diversifying.

