Red Cross trains volunteers on COVID-19 response in Niger State

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and the National Headquarters of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) says it has commenced training of 20 selected volunteers from Niger on Coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Mr Zakari Bolaji, Health Coordinator, national headquarters, NRCS, Abuja disclosed this while inaugurating the two -day training in Minna.

“This training will expose our volunteers to COVID -19 Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) and Cash Voucher Assistance (CVA),” he said.

Bolaji said that the training was part of strategy by the NRCS to ensure that the intervention programmes reached the most vulnerable and poorest people in the communities. “After the training, the trainees are expected to prioritise support for the poor, physically challenged people, flood victims, orphans and widows,” he said.

Similarly, Alhaji Hamisu Jankaro, Chairman, NRCS in the state, said that the trainees were drawn from the three Senatorial districts of Niger North, Niger South and Niger East in the state.Jankaro commended the national headquarters of the society for the training of the volunteers in enhancing effective service delivery in discharging their humanitarian duties.

ALSO READ: Rotary International trains nursing mothers on basic hygiene in Kogi

He said that during the exercise, the participants would be trained on local rumour and stigma on COVID -19.

Malam Sanusi Salis, a trainee and Divisional Secretary of the society in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state, assured the organisers that they would impact on other volunteers and community members, who did not attend the training.

NAN

Vanguard