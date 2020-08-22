Red Hot Chili Peppers’ guitarist Jack Sherman dies aged 64 of unknown causes

By Kellie Chudzinski For Dailymail.com

Published: 03:12 EDT, 22 August 2020 | Updated: 04:21 EDT, 22 August 2020

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died at 64, however no cause of death has been determined.

The band announced Sherman’s passing on Friday in an Instagram post, calling the musician ‘unique.’

The guitarist played on the band’s debut self-titled album and contributed to their albums Freaky Styley, Mother’s Milk and The Abbey Road EP.

RIP: Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has died aged 64, however no cause of death has been determined (Sherman pictured in 1998)

‘We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,’ the band wrote to Instagram.

Adding: ‘Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.’

Sherman replaced Hillel Slovak on the 1983 debut album and the subsequent Freaky Styley, but was replaced by Slovak before the latter album was released.

Tribute: The band announced Sherman’s passing on Friday in an Instagram post, calling him ‘unique.’ ‘We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,’ the band wrote to Instagram (pictured on Instagram from an unknown date)

Though, his work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers is often considered essential by fans, he was not included when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Hall of Fame stated that this was because only original members, current members and those who played on multiple albums were eligible for induction.

However, at the time, Sherman blamed the band’s members, telling Billboard: ‘It appeared to be a politically correct way of omitting Dave Navarro and I for whatever reasons they have that are probably the band’s and not the Hall’s.

Missing: Sherman replaced Hillel Slovak to be on the 1983 debut album and the second Freaky Styley, but was replaced by Slovak before the later album was released. He was not included when the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (singer Anthony Kiedis (left), bassist Flea, and guitarist John Frusciante pictured in 1999)

‘It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded. I’m not claiming that I’ve brought anything other to the band… but to have soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work.

‘And I think that’s what you do in a job, looking back. And that’s been dishonored. I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.’

Apart from the rock band, Sherman also worked on Tonio K.’s Notes from the Lost Civilization, Bob Dylan’s Knocked Out Loaded, as well as George Clinton and Feargal Sharkey albums.