REDAN to CBN: Match words with action on housing development

Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to match words with actions in terms of housing development in the country.

REDAN said that stakeholders in the sector need to go out of talk shop and go on reality now to be able to curb the effect of COVID-19 now on Nigerians.

President of the association, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko who made this known in a statement said that the core economic effect of COVID -19 will be felt within the first quarter of 2021 and the group believes that if nothing is done now, it is going to hit hard on all Nigerian household.

He said, “We are supposed to go out of talk shop and go on reality now to be able to curb the effect of Covid-19 on Nigerians. The core economic effect of this COVID -19 impact will be felt within the first quarter of 2021 and we believe if nothing is done now, it is going to hit hard on all Nigerian household. For this reason, the CBN governor should do more action than talking.”

Wamakko also commended the appointments of the duo of Sen. Gbenga Ashafa and Hon. AbdulMumin Jibrin by President Muhammadu Buhari as Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Executive Director, Business Development respectively.

He said that their appointments justify the present administration`s commitment to the delivery of affordable housing for all.

The REDAN president noted that Sen. Gbenga Ashafa and Hon. AbdulMumin Jibrin experience in law making will come to bear in managing the affairs of the agency which will lead to a robust housing policies implementation that will enhance housing delivery nationwide, describing their appointments as round pegs in round holes.

He also congratulated the chairman of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) committee, vice president Yemi Osinbajo for his call on the private sector to take a bold step in participating fully in the federal government`s economic recovery program at this point in time.

“REDAN is ready and open for discussion with governments at all level to deliver the over 3 million housing deficit across the nation,” he said.