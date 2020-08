“The Commission discovered unreasonably large and inexplicable inventories of Laziz salad cream, Laziz mayonnaise, Laziz vegetable oil in sachets, and Laziz Thousand Island salad cream.”

The post Regulator shuts vegetable oil factory in Nigeria over expired products appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

The post Regulator shuts vegetable oil factory in Nigeria over expired products appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...