Rejigging the security architecture

And the blood keeps flowing, turning our verdant agricultural land crimson. Gory tales of killings greet us daily in the news media: 13 family members killed in Kogi, 4 cops in Ebonyi; 33 killed by Fulani militia in Southern Zaria; six killed in a mortar attack on Maiduguri.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Elkanemi, cries out: “We are no longer safe.” The state governors cry out: “We are vulnerable to attacks.” True. Two or three days after the governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, released repentant and rehabilitated Boko Haram foot soldiers to begin a new life with N20,000 each in their pockets, his convoy was ambushed and attacked by Boko Haram. That incident brought home to their excellencies under aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, that if the ordinary people in this country are not safe, the high walls of their official security would avail them almost nothing. It is common sense that leaders are not truly protected by their security operatives but rather by the secured citizenry.

President Buhari admits: “Insecurity is worrisome.” He sweetens that with this: “We have done our best.” If what we have is their best, then know ye that wahala dey. I know of no one outside government circles who feels that the best by the president and his men is good enough. Last week, the people in the president’s home state, Katsina, made that clear by voicing their collective frustration and despair. They feel abandoned to the bandits that regularly raid their villages. They protested a few days ago as of this writing. An online newspaper quoted one of the protesters as saying, “The bandits continue to attack our community; they steal our cattle, they rape and take our women hostage.”

These are despairing times for Nigeria and Nigerians. Our leaders are stymied by insecurity. They do not appear to have answers to the wanton slaughter of fellow countrymen and women in almost every nook and cranny of this beautiful and potentially great country. If the state governors, each of whom moves and lives in the enviably protective cocoon of a phalanx of security men, feel vulnerable to the killers, how do you think the rest of us should feel? Worse than helpless.

If the president says the federal government has done its best in tackling insecurity and yet, like corruption, it is burgeoning and crippling the land, he inadvertently invites the people to despair and feel helpless and frustrated. National security is not the primary responsibility of individual citizens but that of the federal and state governments. They are constitutionally charged with our national security and to ensure that we are secured in our homes, on our farms, on the roads, in our offices and in our places of worship. It is the number one constitutional duty imposed on the president and the state governors. After all, if the people are not alive, they won’t be there to freely vote them into either second term in office or be used to put their anointed successors in office.

There can be no shirking this onerous constitutional duty without inviting disaster for the country. A Nigeria held down by insecurity cannot grow in any meaningful sense. It cannot grow its economy; it cannot tackle its social challenges and at best it will only pre-occupy itself with running the race for modern development on one muddy spot.

Is the insecurity problem beyond the Nigerian state? Not many of us would think so because if it defeats the government, the rest of us are, as indeed we are increasingly becoming, sitting ducks. So far, from the welter of suggestions on tackling the problem, one sticks out to the obvious annoyance of the president who feels that any criticisms of how he is running the affairs of state constitute an intolerable challenge to his presidential wisdom – and that is rejigging the national security architecture. The national assembly, feels that the rejigging should start with changing the service chiefs whose performance has become a subject of head scratching. For the nth time, the senate on July 22, passed a motion demanding that the service chiefs leave, if not by the president retiring them then they should have the conscience to go home “on moral ground.”

The Daily Trust of July 22 quoted the senate president, Dr Ahmad Lawan, as saying that “The spirit of this motion is that our armed forces are trying very hard just like the president said. The good is still not enough.” The security chiefs, in the view of not a few frustrated Nigerians, have become the problems rather than the solution. None of them can honestly say that the security situation is better today than when they assumed office more than five years ago. If their time has brought us to this very sorry pass, do we have any reasons to expect that they have better ideas in reserve to dig the nation out of this manhole? The Daily Trust quoted an unnamed retired brigadier-general as saying that “they have over stayed and run out of useful ideas. They have stagnated and blocked the progress of their junior ones.”

I can find no one who disagrees with that. The law of diminishing returns has clearly set in among the service chiefs with the result that they too must have become frustrated by the fact that their fresh ideas instantly turn jaded and become the wrong responses to the security problem. They remain in office doing what they have been doing with the nation getting the same unsatisfactory results because their commander-in-chief feels it would be a mark of weak leadership for him to listen to other views and voices. But there is no way the president can escape taking personal responsibilities for rejigging the security architecture by taking urgent steps to inject new blood and new ideas into defining solutions that solve the problems. The ball remains in his court.

Let me repeat that by quoting from an interview a retired assistant inspector-general of police, Ambrose Aisabor, granted Daily Trust. He said, “I don’t know who is advising the president. They are not doing him anything good by telling him to leave the service chiefs. They have no fresh ideas again. The president should inject new blood into the system. Is it not ridiculous that the junior officers are retiring and the service chiefs who are overdue for retirement are still there?”

I would hate to over-state case.

Like this: Like Loading...