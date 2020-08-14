Removal of Unilag VC like hatchet job, says Committee of Vice Chancellors

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Universities (CVC) has condemned the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (Unilag), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, without due process. The committee also condemned appointment of an acting vice chancellor for the university outside the university’s three deputy Vice-Chancellors. Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary-General, CVC, expressed the view of […]

