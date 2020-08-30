Reps outline plans to tackle insecurity

Tony Akowe, Abuja

THE House of Representatives has mapped out a comprehensive plan to tackle the growing level of insecurity in the country beginning from the 2021 fiscal year.

Spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed the plan of the House, said the speedy passage of the Armed Forces Support Fund Bill is one of such plans by the lawmakers, adding that when passed, the law will go a long way to strengthen the fight against insecurity in the country.

The Bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), has already passed through second reading and Kalu said the public hearing will be conducted when the House resumes from vacation.

The Abia born lawmaker said the House has set for itself some measurable action plans on the short, medium and long term basis to ensure that Nigerians and their property are secured.

Kalu listed the lower House action plan to include the provision of adequate “funding in the 2021 and 2022 Budget for recruitment and training of new security operatives to strengthen the security sector workforce; enacting legislation and appropriate funds in the 2021 and 2022 budgets to fund the implementation of community policing, civil-military relations, and crime prevention.

Speaking further, Kalu decried the lack of adequate equipment for the Nigerian security agencies in the face of daunting challenges before it.

He said, “For over a decade, Nigeria has contended with a recalcitrant insurgency in the North-Eastern part of the country that continues to transform, adapting itself to changing circumstances, yet remaining a significant threat to lives and property, and a drain on limited national resources.

“Similarly, the North-West and North-Central have witnessed several incidences of banditry, cattle rustling and community clashes between farmers and herders while the South-South and South-East regions have continued to experience various agitations. In addition to these are criminal activities such as cybercrime, drug trafficking, organised crime, human trafficking, piracy and kidnapping, amongst others.”