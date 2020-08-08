Reps uncover abandoned power projects worth over N156bn

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Federal House of Representatives, in it’s oversight function, has uncovered many power projects, put together at the cost of N156 billion, that are being abandoned or are yet to be completed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Two of such uncompleted projects include a 240 MVA sub-station in Walalambe Community of Nasarawa Local Government Area and a 330 KVA station in Rimin Zakara, Ungoggo Local Government Area.

Chairman, House Committee on Power, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, made the revelation when he led some committee members to visit two substations in Kano State at the weekend.

“We have over 156 billion uncompleted projects lying for over 10 years,” he said.

The lawmaker revealed that the projects were awarded about 10 to 16 years ago but had not reached the level of completion.

He however, assured the people that the committee would complete the projects in Kano in six months.

He explained that the House of Assembly member from the area wrote him and, knowing how the project will impact on the people in many ways, he said he would come and see the project.

“This project has a lot of values to the people of Kano and Nigerians. Employment and economic opportunities will speed up when this project is completed. It must be completed in the next six months.

“I will follow it to the later. I will talk to the Speaker of Federal House of Representatives and also involve the governors of Kano and Kaduna.

“The funding is not a problem. The contractor should come out with his work plan and submit to me tomorrow and send a copy to Abuja,” he said.

During the visit to the 240 MVA sub-station in Walalambe, Nassarawa Local Government Area, which had been uncompleted for 16 years, the committee chairman expressed displeasure at the state of the project.

He ordered TCN to complete the project within six months period, stating that the committee would facilitate full funding to achieve the completion within the stated period.

He said: “I have been mandated by the Speaker, House of Representatives, to come and supervise the level of the project and do the needful. So, since the materials of this project are on ground, I direct you to complete this project before or on February 1; that is six months. I will make sure the funds are available for the completion.”

TCN’s Assistant General Manager (AGM) Kano Service, Muhammad Bello, said the completion of the project would be within the six months period. According to him, all the offshore and other materials are on ground but the funding is what has been delaying the project.

“Since the committee has assured to release of the funds, I assure you that we can finish this project even before the six months.”

He stated that the project had reached 30 percent level of completion as the first phase had been completed, assuring that what is left would be completed within the stated period.

Representative of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), David Omoleye, lamented that the committee had visited the site twice but nothing was done.

“It is stories upon stories and promises upon promises. This is the third time House committee members are coming here over this project.

“This project is very important to KEDCO, because we will use the feeder to supply industrial areas in Kano. The project would boost power supply in Kano and generate revenue for KEDCO.

“We are ready for the project because we have already fixed our marines for the transmission since, but it is yet to be completed,” Omoleye, said.

It was gathered that an agreement has been reached for TCN to pay for all the houses on the land, while the state government is to pay for all the lands affected, for relocation, which costs over N3 billion.

The line from Kaduna to Kano is also critical and must be expanded to be dual circuits in order to supply customers better.

The visiting House Committee members on Power called on the governors of Kaduna and Kano to grant the right of way for the projects to be completed.

