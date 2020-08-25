Republican Convention: Donald Trump’s family and allies attack Joe Biden

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley urged Americans to vote for President Donald Trump in November’s election, as she warned that “Joe Biden and the radical left would be a disaster for our economy”.

Speaking on the first night of the Republican National Convention, Ms Haley – who is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024 – launched a scathing attack on the foreign policy credentials of Mr Biden.

Mr Biden, she said, is “good for Iran and Isis, great for Communist China, and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologise, abstain, and abandon our values.”

Describing her time as ambassador to the UN, she said the United Nations is a “place where dictators, murderers, and thieves denounce America, and then put their hands out and demand that we pay their bills.”

Ms Haley said that, while Barack Obama had been Mr Biden’s boss during the last administration, this time it would be Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, and the “Squad” – four left-wing Democratic congresswomen.

“They want to tell Americans how to live, and what to think. They want a government takeover of health care. They want to ban fracking and kill millions of jobs. They want massive tax hikes on working families.”

A daughter of Indian immigrants, she also touched on the current public debate about race in the United States. “In much of the Democratic Party, it’s now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country,” she said.

Among the others who spoke on the opening night of the four-day convention was Donald Trump jnr, the president’s eldest son. Describing the arrival of coronavirus to the United States – “courtesy of the Chinese communist party” — he said his father had “quickly took action and shut down travel from China.

“ Joe Biden and his Democrat allies called my father a racist and xenophobe for doing it. They put political correctness ahead of the safety and security of the American people.”

Donald Trump Jr, right, watches Kimberly Guilfoyle address the Republican National Convention. Photograph: New York Times



Mr Trump junior’s girlfriend, Kimberley Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality, also addressed the convention. In dramatic terms, she described what would unfold if Democrats win in November, claiming that “the best is yet to come” for Donald Trump’s presidency.

“They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognise this country or yourself,” she said of Democrats.

Senator Tim Scott – the only black Republican in the Senate – delivered the closing speech of the first night, criticising Mr Biden’s support for the 1994 Crime Bill that is perceived to have disproportionately criminalised young black men.

Despite suggestions from Republican officials that the convention would strike an upbeat tone, most of the contributions painted a dark vision of American under Democrats and stoked fear about crime, the economy and “cancel culture” in America.

Like the Democratic National Convention, this week’s Republican convention is mostly a virtual affair, though the official “roll call” where delegates from across the country nominate their party candidate took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier on Monday.

The bulk of Monday night’s events consisted of live speeches from contributors in the Mellon Centre in Washington DC as well as pre-recorded videos, including one that extolled Mr Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

“From the very beginning Democrats, the media and the World Health Organisation got the coronavirus wrong,” the ad said. “One leader took decisive action to save lives – President Donald Trump.”

During the evening, Mr Trump hosted small groups of Americans in the White House, including former hostages who were released during the president’s first term.

Other contributors included Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland School Shooting in Florida. Describing how the gunman shot his daughter several times, including while she draped her body over a classmate, he said: “She had her whole life ahead of her, and in that life she could have done anything and been anything. So many moments I waited so long for were taken from me.”

However, he praised Mr Trump’s response to the shooting. “The media turned my daughter’s murder into a co-ordinated attack against President Trump, Republicans and the second amendment,” he said.

“Gun control didn’t fail my daughter, people did,” noting that the gunman had threatened to kill his classmates before, arguing that the school had “knowingly ignored…every red flag you can imagine.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protests outside their home, in June also delivered a pre-recorded message from St Louis. “What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you watching from quiet neighbourhoods across the country,” Mrs McCloskey. “Your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.” The two attorneys have since been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, opened Monday night’s proceedings with a prayer. Speaking against the backdrop of the Statue of Liberty in New York, Mr Dolan prayed for immigrants and refugees as well as “the innocent life of the baby in the womb.”

The high profile cleric previously spoke at the Republican and Democratic conventions in 2012, but has been a vocal supporter of Mr Trump, delivering a prayer at his inauguration ceremony in January 2017.

His appearance at the Republican National Convention comes despite the fact that Mr Trump’s rival Mr Biden will be the first Catholic US president since John F Kennedy if elected in November.

Fr Jim Martin, a Jesuit priest supportive of the LGBTQ community, spoke at last week’s Democratic convention.