Republican convention to begin with Trump headlining all four nights

The four-night Republican National Convention on Monday will begin with Trump speaking every night and ultimately accepting the Republican Party’s formal presidential nomination.

The Republican National convention will feature Trump’s children, a slew of Republican leaders, and a handful of Americans who conservatives have promoted as culture war figures.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak along with former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, and a Missouri couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in front of their mansion.

Unlike 2016, Trump is heading into the 2020 presidential election with full support of the Republican establishment although he is trailing in national polls and in key battleground states.

The president’s four-day event, amid a pandemic that has killed over 170,000 Americans, will be crucial for Trump to frame his message based on fanning cultural divisions, nationalism and economic expansion.

The president will likely continue to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic and argue that he is the only one capable of rebuilding the economy during this month Republican Convention.

But Trump is coming into the convention after a week of negative headlines, including the arrest of his former campaign manager, Steve Bannon, and Trump’s sister criticising his character in secret recordings

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, said she will be leaving the White House this month, citing the need to focus on her four children.

“This is completely my choice and my voice.

“In time, I will announce future plans,’’ Conway said in a statement.

“For now and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.’’

Conway’s statement, late Sunday night, comes as the divisive Conway family dynamics have been on public display for months, with the Trump adviser’s daughter taking to social media to voice her opposition to the president and issuing personal attacks on her mother.

Conway’s husband, George, is a prominent conservative lawyer and vocal critic of his wife’s boss.

In a tweet, George Conway said he will be leaving the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans seeing to oust the president to “devote more time to family matters’’.

The president has voiced his dislike of George Conway calling him “a stone cold loser and husband from hell’’ in a tweet last year.

In 2016, Conway led the Trump campaign to victory, becoming the first female campaign manager to do so and she immediately entered the White House as one of Trump’s fiercest defenders.

She earned scorn in the early days of the Trump administration when she uttered the now iconic phrase “alternative facts” to defend the White House, making false claims over the Trump inauguration crowd size.

The surprise announcement comes a day before the start of the Republican National Convention

