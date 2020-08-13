Residents to re-elect Obaseki, says PDP chieftain

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

A former governorship aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has said residents have made up their minds to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He condemned the alleged plot to assassinate some PDP leaders, including himself, ahead of the September 19 election.

Imasuagbon urged security operatives to be proactive and ensure safety of lives and property.

The APC chieftain, popularly called ‘Rice Man,’ in an interactive session with reporters in Benin, enjoined PDP members to continue their campaigns for Obaseki across the 18 local governments without fear.

He said: “I was shocked to discover that my name was among PDP chieftains listed to be assassinated by the killer squad in Edo State. Governor Obaseki’s approach to governance and his achievements across the state have caused nightmare for the opposition.

“Do they want to kill me because of the rice I always share to the needy in Edo State? Is it because of the scholarship I am giving to the poor? Is it in view of the hospital bills of indigent patients that I regularly pay?

“The September 19 governorship election in Edo State is a foregone issue, because the people have made up their minds to return Obaseki for a second term.”

