Restaurant, bar and cafe staff obliged to wear masks under new regulations being considered

Workers in premises that serve drink and food will be obliged to wear masks under new regulations being considered by the Government.

Ministers previously signed regulations making face coverings mandatory in shops and other indoor public settings but this did not extend to restaurants, bars or cafes.

Sources have said that officials in the Department of Health are currently drafting the regulations but that the plan will be to make it mandatory for those working in any establishment that serves food or drinks to wear masks.

The matter may be discussed in this afternoon’s Cabinet meeting but will not be agreed until the regulations are ready.

The Cabinet is also poised to agree a major crackdown on house parties and pubs that are not complying with public health guidelines under new measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Under the proposals expected to be approved by Ministers later this afternoon, it will be an offence to organise or attend a gathering in a private house with more than six visitors either indoors or outdoors. This measure was introduced as a guideline last week.

Gardaí will also be given the powers to close a pub immediately where they believe public health guidelines are not being followed. With the sanction of a superintendent, a garda can order the closure of a premises either orally or in written format. If the owner does not comply, they could be subject to a fine or imprisonment on conviction.

It is understood that the number of people permitted at weddings will remain at 50. The Cabinet will also agree that pubs that serve only alcohol will not be permitted to reopen on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said now was not the time for pubs not serving food to reopen.

Dr Henry, who is also a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), said that from international experience congregated settings and alcohol were not good conditions for transmission of the virus.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Henry pointed out that the 14 day incidence has risen from three per 100,000 in June to 33 per 100,000 at present. “We had a single number of new cases per day back in June, now we’re seeing new cases in the order of 100 to 120 per day.

‘A critical juncture’

“Now we’re opening schools and that’s an important milestone in our experience of Covid so far, because we’re recognising the impact closures have had on children’s health and well being, so now is not the right time to reopen pubs at this critical juncture,” he said.

When asked about the lower levels of hospitalisation and the age profile of more recent cases (31 years old), Dr Henry said: “We can’t have society apartheid where we expect older people to obey one set of rules and younger people to not adhere to those rules, because we know that apart from the harm to children, we are now seeing reports of harm to older people, malnutrition, deconditioning, decreased mobility, we can’t protract the isolation of older people.”

Dr Henry said that the new advice that came in last week was the need to double up “on all our behaviours” which meant that now was not the right time to reopen pubs with rising community transmissions.

Transition Year students wearing face maskson their first day back at Mount Sackville Secondary School in Chapelizod. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times



“ Sequencing of the virus shows it is the same, every bit as transmissible, every bit as lethal to vulnerable people and older people and younger people are not immune to the effects of the virus.”

Dr Henry said that the collective aim must be “to extinguish and suffocate the virus in those household settings and not allow transmission between household settings, hence the regulations that came in last week limiting the number of people indoors and outdoors and hence the generic advice for people apart from washing hands and distancing is avoid indoor settings, avoid congregated settings, minimise and ration the number of close contacts that you have.”

Outbreaks

There are nearly 400 active outbreaks of coronavirus in the country at present, according to officials from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Dr John Cuddihy, director of the HPSC, which monitors and analyses the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, said on Thursday that officials were seeing a “significant number of outbreaks” at present.

There are 392 active outbreaks of the virus in the State at present, 252 of which were related to social gatherings in private households, he said.

One recent outbreak in a pub/restaurant had been linked to 26 cases, which then spread further causing 10 cases in another workplace. Another outbreak in a restaurant involved 19 cases.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has said that now is not the time for pubs not serving food to reopen. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.



Six cases had been traced to an outbreak in a sports club, with further transmission at an associated social gathering resulting in another 19 cases.

Dr Cuddihy said an outbreak in a retail outlet had seen seven staff contract the virus, as some of the workers continued to work while showing symptoms.