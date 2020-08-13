Return to APC, group tells Atiku, Saraki, Dino, Tambuwal

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

All Progressives Congress (APC) youth group has called on former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state to return the party.

The APC youths under the auspices of APC Youth Coalition for Effective Progress during a press conference in Kaduna, said their return to the party will strengthen it in its moves towards building a progressive Nigeria.

Chairman of the Coalition, Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta commended the APC National Chairman Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governors of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, for winning back former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara back into the party.

He however urged that, other members who left the ruling APC to another party like former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Senator Dino Melaye and others to see good reason to return to APC.

According to Makinta, “The APC Youth Coalition for Effective Progress set aside to brief the press of the effective unity of our dear party; the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the Thirteen Man Caretaker Committee under the chairmanship of, Hon Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State.

“We are passing a vote of confidence on the Caretaker Committee of the APC since his assumption of duty and also regard him as an astute politician with vast experience in impactful politics and good governance.

“He has proven himself worthy since his emergence as the Chairman Caretaker Committee and Executive Governor of Yobe State and at the same time, he never lags behind on his duties as regards the unity of the party. Recently, his committee succeeded in convincing the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and a former member of the party Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara to return to the party.

“He is also making use of his wealth of experience in working our party to be victorious in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo state Gubernatorial Elections.

We anticipate more from him as we are sure he will deliver more positive results if the party members will continue to give him their maximum support as they started.

“We therefore appeal to the progressive Governors and all members of the party to sheath their swords as his committee will continue to carry everybody along.

“We also give a welcome hand to all our former members who decamp to the other parties to see good reasons to come back home as the real face of APC would be revealed in the forthcoming Extraordinary Convention, so as to continue the uninterrupted Good work for progressive Nigeria.

“We want to see people like the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwwal of Sokoto, Senator Dino Melaye and others back into the party. APC is here for Nigerians and progress is our basic priority, Change is the subject, let us build the nation,” he said.

