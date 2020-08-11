This, Innocent, said when the Chairman/Group CEO of Oilserv Group, Dr. Emeka Okwuosa, toured the IVM manufacturing plant in Nnewi, Anambra State, to encourage local content.

Oilserv Group, an oil and gas company in Nigeria moved to partner with Innoson Vehicle Motors, IVM, to support local production of automobiles in Nigeria.

Okwuosa commended Innoson for the progress of IVM and promotion of local production.

Okwuosa said:

“We are partnering with IVM on vehicles that are going to be used in our oil and gas industry operations. We are partnering with IVM in the area of conceptualisation, manufacturing and use of local automobiles.”

The Oilserv Chairman, who noted that the company is a testimony to the development of local capacity in Nigeria, added that since the second quarter of 2020, they have procured N600 million worth of automobiles from IVM.

In response, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, lauded Oilserv management for its support towards promoting local capacity.

He also urged other companies and individuals to do the same.

According to Chukwuma, IVM sources about 60 percent of its materials in-country, adding that it remains a 100 percent manufacturing company and not an assembling outfit.

Innoson said, “IVM only imports engine and light while all the electrical aspects and other equipment are sourced in-country.”

Commenting on the partnership, Chukwuma Nkwodinmah, Group Head, Supply Chain, Oilserv Limited said that the partnership has gone a long way in promoting local capacity.

The post REVEALED: Equipment In Innoson Vehicles Are Locally Sourced; Only Engine, Light Imported appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...