Revealed: Mailafia’s Resignation From NIPSS Came After He Was Issued Query

Ex-Presidential aspirant, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has resigned from his position as a directing staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

Mailafia confirmed the development to journalists through his lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, on Tuesday, adding that he resigned due to the killings in Southern Kaduna.

However, in a similar development, Daily Trust gathered that Mailafia had cited personal reasons in his resignation letter and only did so after a series of meetings with the management of NIPSS following his controversial statements during a radio interview that went viral.

Daily Trust added that Mailafia had been issued a query by the management in which a section of the Civil Service Rule he violated was quoted to him. “He was asked to reply within 24 hours, failure of which the appropriate law will take its course on him,” a source said.

The source, a high ranking staff of the NIPSS added, “There was a need for several management meetings following Mailafia’s violation of the civil service rule and I believe he may have been advised to resign.”

The Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Habu Galadima, confirmed that Mailafia had tendered his resignation which had been accepted by the institute, however, he noted that the issue of the query was purely an internal affair of NIPSS.

The current hurdles being faced by Mailafia has been linked to a radio interview where he alleged that a Northern governor was commander of Boko Haram.

This led to him being invited twice by the Department of State Services in Jos for questioning before the police invited him to Abuja.

On Monday, Mailafia approached a high court in Plateau for enforcement of his rights after declining the police invitation.

Similarly, some Muslim groups criticized Mailafia for his comments, describing it as hate speech.

Also, Nigerian Info, the radio station which offered Mailafia the interview platform was fined N5m for breaching the broadcasting code.

