Revenue collector commits suicide in Nsukka

A revenue collector and father of three has allegedly committed suicide

Emmanuel Eze, was found hanging lifeless on Sunday night at an uncompleted building in Umudiaka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The deceased from Eha-Alumona, also in the same local government but who resides with his family at Umudiaka, was said to have had a domestic fracas with his immediate family on Sunday morning over an undisclosed matter.

Eyewitnesses who pleaded for anonymity said the late Eze would have strangled his younger sister if not for the intervention of the neighbours who rushed to his house when his wife, Mary, raised the alarm after he attacked his younger sister.

“He strangled his younger sister to the point that blood was coming out from her ears and nostrils. He equally kept a pestle by the side.

“However, given the intervention of the neighbours who rushed to the scene, the girl was rescued. She is now hospitalised at the Divine Mercy Hospital in Nsukka Metropolis,” the source said.

Another source said the deceased may have taken life for the fear that his younger sister might die from the injuries she sustained from the attack.

Residents, who identified the deceased, said he collects rate for the local government at a livestock market in Ikpa.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said officers of Nsukka Urban Division have moved to the scene and are on top of the situation.

He added that thorough investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances that could have led to the act.

