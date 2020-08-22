Revisiting Nollywood classic, ‘Owo Blow’, 25 years after

Tade Ogidan’s ‘Owo Blow’ was a Nollywood classic which was released in three parts,‘The Genesis’, ‘The Revolt’, and ‘The Final Struggle’.

Released in 1995, it took a very harsh look at some of the vices that are still plaguing Nigeria, 25 years after. Issues like the miscarriage of justice, corruption, unemployment, jungle justice, police brutality, and unlawful detention were predominant in the movie.

The dialogue was in Yoruba but adequately subtitled in English.

The movie was what essentially kickstarted the career of Nigeria movie legend, Femi Adebayo.

The plot

‘Owo Blow’ was a family drama where the man of the house was unjustly imprisoned after he intervened in the harsh treatment of traders by the State Task Force during a raid in a market which caused the deaths of several people.

After he was kicked out of school because he could not pay the fees, the man’s son, Wole, tried his hands on everything he could do to take care of his mother and siblings.

He worked as a washer-man and a bus conductor but when he lost the jobs for some reason, desperation drove him to become a purse snatcher.

He got caught at some point and was beaten by a mob. Too ashamed to face his mother, he decided to stay on the streets with an old classmate. He joined a gang of bad boys who “hustle” for survival on the streets.

His sister, Mope, also resorted to prostitution to get money as her way of supporting the family. She got impregnated by an area uncle who promised to marry her but ditched her. She died while trying to get rid of the baby.

Wole later became an armed robber for several years, rose in ranks, and became the leader of his own gang of robbers. He, however, made a pact with his members never to kill anyone whenever they go to rob.

As an older man, Wole dumped his robbery job and became a better person. He went back to school and became a wealthy philanthropist loved by many. He got married, to the delight of his mother. His former men on their part continued to live as criminals.