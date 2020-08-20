Iraqi Female Political Activist Shot Dead In Basra

A female political activist and doctor who led local anti-government protests was shot dead in the Iraqi city of Basra on Wednesday August 19.

Riham Yacoub, a 29-year-old anti-government activist and nutritionist who ran a women’s gym in the southern city, was killed on Wednesday evening after unknown gunmen on the back of a motorcycle opened fire on her car with an assault rifle. Three companions were also injured.

Her death comes less than a week after the assassination of another Basra activist, Tahseen Osama, who was killed on Friday. Two other prominent activists in the city, Lodia Raymond and Abbas Sobhi, survived an assassination attempt on Monday, with the latter being hospitalised after being shot in the chest.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi dismissed Basra’s chief of police and other security officials in response.

Following the killing of Dr Riham Yacoub, he vowed to “do everything necessary for the security forces to undertake their duties”.

“Complicity with the killers and submitting to their threats is rejected and we will do everything necessary for the ministry of interior and security agencies to carry out the task of protecting the security of society from the threats of outlaws,” he added.

In September 2018, another high-profile woman activist in Basra, Suad al-Ali, was shot dead in the street.

Riham Yacoub said the killings and threats had made her afraid of walking the streets.

“Women are being targeted as you can see with the killing of Suad al-Ali,” she said.

“We are expecting that we might get killed as well, but this won’t stop us from asking for our rights and it won’t stop us from living.”

Activist Dr Riham Yacoub was assassinated in the centre of Basra. It is noteworthy that Riham was the organiser of the Women’s March in Basra during the protests in 2018 Riham Yacoub had been heavily involved in the anti-government protests that saw their prelude in Basra in 2018, but which eventually exploded across the country in October 2019. She helped organised women’s marches in the city, which – like much of Iraq – has long suffered from unemployment, lack of services, electricity and water shortages, corruption and intimidation from non-state armed groups.

Like this: Like Loading...