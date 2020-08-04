Rihanna is a fashion icon and also making big waves in the beauty industry so we expect nothing less than perfection from her. The singer turned business mogul is the cover star of Haper’s Bazaar September issue and she looked absolutely drop-dead-gorgeous. The 32-year-old multiple award-winning entrepreneur looked flawless in a bunch of amazing outfits […]

The post Rihanna Slays Effortlessly On ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ September Cover appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...