Rising stars should get comfortable with rejection says Akpore

By Oladapo Sofowora

U.S. based Nigerian actor and model, Boma Akpore, has advised rising stars to get comfortable with rejection.

“My love for the craft keeps me going every time. To become a successful actor is not easy. The road is very bumpy. You must get comfortable with rejection because it will happen. No one likes it, but it’s part of the game. You must also be confident in your abilities, and that confidence comes from consistent hard work. If you know that you put your best foot forward every time, you won’t be as disappointed when you don’t book a job because you’ll know that you’ve done the best you could do, you just weren’t what they were looking for,” Akpore said.

With his latest role as one of the casts of Hollywood’s first all-Black Egyptian film, ‘Protector of The Gods,’ the actor revealed that a producer found him, and made his interest in acting become a reality.

“A producer found me at an event, told me she liked my look and would love to cast me in her upcoming television series. Shortly after, I enrolled in the New York Film Academy and hit the ground running with acting ever since.”

Having acted with some notable actors, Akpore had the opportunity to feature in some primetime TV shows, such as ‘Law & Order’ and ‘The Blacklist,’ which he said was his most memorable experience working alongside James Spader.