Rivers bans tricycles on 19 roads, streets

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has ordered commercial tricycles popularly called Keke Napep to steer clear of 19 major roads and streets in the state.

The government also threatened to impound trucks involved in unsafe container haulage.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transport, Sam Ejekwu, said the government was compelled to take the action following the indiscriminate operations of commercial tricyclists and unsafe container haulage by truck drivers.

Ejekwu said the government relied on Section 74 of the Rivers State Road Traffic Law of 2009 to issue the order.

Some of the affected roads are Trans Amadi, Aba Road, Ikwere Road, the entire old Port Harcourt Town, the entire Borokiri axis, East-West Road, Ada George, Airport Road, NTA-Chioba, Rumuokwurusi, and Slaughter-Woji road.

Others are Oginigba-Artillery road, Eastern Bypass, Oli Mill-Elelenwo, Old Aba Road, Iloabuchi, Elekahia, Gulf Estate and Waja to Nkpogu.

The statement said: “Any Keke Napep found operating in these areas would be confiscated and the owner prosecuted. Also, Truck/Trailer drivers operating in Rivers State are further warned never to carry containers or other heavy items not firmly secured and strapped to their trailer flatbeds. Defaulting vehicles will be impounded and drivers prosecuted.”