Rivers’ first woman council chair sacks appointees 

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

NEWLY inaugurated first female chair of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State, Mrs. Alaso Johnbull-Obi has sacked all political appointees in the council.

Johnbull-Obi, a former Deputy Chairman of the council, was elevated to her current position following the death of her boss, Odiari Princewill.

The incumbent chairperson in a statement at the weekend said: “All executive cabinet, and all political appointments, committees and organs are hereby dissolved with immediate effect on this 6th day of August, 2020.

Read Also: NUPENG orders tanker drivers to withdraw from Lagos

She directed all affected officers to hand over official properties in their possession to the directors in their respective departments.

She commended the affected officers for their service to the local government area and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Johnbull-Obi also said she would pick a male as deputy chairman to ensure gender balance.

Governor Nyesom Wike had, while inaugurating the council boss, charged her to use her position to make a difference because the people were yet to feel the impact of the council.

Wike said: “Go and put your local government together. Do not allow busybody politicians to distract you. Use this opportunity you have to make a difference.”

Like this: Like Loading...