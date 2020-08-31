Rivers indigenes urge Wike to revive medical facilities

Abandoned General Hospital in Okehi

A group of Rivers State indigenes resident in Lagos, has pleaded with Governor Nyesom Wike to resuscitate the two General Hospitals at Eberi/Omuma council area and Okehi, headquarters of Etche Local Council, as well as other medical facilities in both LGAs for improved access.

Speaking under the auspices of Ogbakor Etche, Lagos chapter, its President-General and Secretary, Azubuike Lazarus Sunday and Nnodim Kelvin, the indigenes applauded the governor for fixing the failed portions of the Chokocho-Okomoko-Igbodo highway, describing the infrastructure as the main access to and from the Etche axis of the oil-rich state.

Appreciating Wike’s “people-oriented programmes and policies” since assuming office in 2015, the group pledged its readiness to work with the current administration for further impact in the area in line with the Greater Port Harcourt initiative.

The officials implored the governor to consider their earlier plea for the revamping of the Delta Rubber Company in Okomoko/Umuanyagu community of Etche for enhanced enhance economic activities, claiming that since 1999, their representatives at the National Assembly allegedly cared less for their developmental needs.

Specifically, they lauded the governor for coming to the rescue of residents and commuters by remedying the highway that traverses Chokocho-Okomoko-Igbodo-Igwuruta to Okpala in neighbouring Imo State.

The group stated: “They (lawmakers) should ensure that all federal roads in the area are captured in the 2021 budget.







“We commend Governor Wike for approving and actually ensuring the commencement of the remedial works on the failed portions of the Chokoho-Okomoko-Igbodo road. However, our people crave expansion and dualisation of the road up to standard. This will boost socio-economic activities in the area, areas.”