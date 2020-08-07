Rivers sacks two principals for flouting protocol

From Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Education Prof. Kaniye Ebeku has directed removal of Principals of Community Secondary School, Elibrada, S.I. Amadi and that of Community Secondary School, Rumuji, C.O. Ekwueme, in Emohua Local Government Area.

The principals were accused of flagrant disobedience to the directives of the state government on the enforcement of COVID-19 health guidelines in their various schools.

They were said to have converted hygiene kits distributed by the state government to their personal use.

The commissioner also directed the school board to appoint the next in line in the schools as acting principals.

