Rivers woman robbed of baby rescued from septic tank after three days

…Suspect caught trafficking victim’s baby through Imo border





By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt A woman has been rescued from a septic tank at Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State, where a man, simply identified as Chinedu had dumped her three days ago after dispossessing her of her six months old baby. The victim, Mrs Chizoba Eke, was found in horrible condition with injuries in the septic tank of an uncompleted building after luck ran out on the suspect, Chinedu as he was caught in attempted trafficking of the baby through Omerelu, Rivers border with Imo.

Mrs Eke, the nursing mother was kidnapped from her home with her baby 17 August 2020 and forced into the septic tank after severe assault by her abductor who the victim’s husband, Mr Eke Eke also alleged to have attempted raping his wife during pregnancy with the newborn. Eke said, “I was invited by the Police to come identify our baby, having lodged a complaint when both my wife and baby got missing. The suspect is known to me as Mr Chinedu. He had attempted raping my wife when she was pregnant.”

