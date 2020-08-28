RNC: Trump appears alongside his whole family on final night

Donald Trump appeared alongside his whole family on the last night of the Republican National Convention – a rare sight for a First Family that has found itself under a very bright spotlight during his first term in office.

The President was seen kissing grandson Theodore Kushner – son of daughter Ivanka and husband Jared – on the head in front of the White House in a sweet moment that came after his speech had ended.

Theodore was attending the event alongside eldest sister Arabella and big brother Joseph, as well as his parents. Also present were Tiffany Trump, who is rarely seen at her father’s events, and her boyfriend Michael Boulos.

At Trump’s side throughout the night were First Lady Melania and their son Barron, 14. Eldest son Donald Trump Jr and his partner Kimberley Guilfoyle also attended, along with Eric Trump and his wife Lara.

Donald Trump appeared alongside his whole family on the last night of the RNC, in a rare sight. From left to right, they are: Michael Boulos, partner of Tiffany Trump; Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and their children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore; Eric Trump and wife Lara (obscured from the frame); Donald Trump Jr and his partner Kimberly Guilfolye; Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, his wife Melania and their son Barron

The President was seen kissing grandson Theodore on the head in a sweet moment that came after his speech – held on the South Lawn of the White House – had concluded

Theodore, aged four, was attending the event alongside eldest sister Arabella, nine, older brother Joseph, six, and parents Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Barron Trump, who has become a more prominent feature of Trump’s Presidency in recent months, towered above mother Melania as the pair attended the final night of the RNC

Melania was seen placing a tender hand into the small of Barron’s back as they turned to face the White House following her husband’s speech on the final night of the RNC

Trump gathered his family as he accepted the Republican nomination for president, then gave a speech warning voters of ‘the most important election in the history of our country’.

While opponent Joe Biden had attempted to present Trump as the chaos candidate, Donald attempted to flip the script, presenting voters with a choice: Four more years of his leadership, or ‘demolition’ under Biden.

‘Despite all of our greatness as a nation, everything we have achieved is now endangered,’ the president warned in his acceptance speech, given on the South Lawn of the White House.

‘This is the most important election in the history of our country. At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas.’

‘This election will decide whether we save the American Dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,’ he said.

And he ended his remarks with the same message.

‘I say again to all Americans: This is the most important election in the history of our country. There has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals, in ideology, philosophy, or vision than there is right now,’ he said.

His speech ended two weeks of conventions – first Democratic, then Republican – which presented two diametrically opposed versions of a country gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, racked by a reckoning on racial justice, and hit by mass unemployment on a scale unknown since the 1930s.

President Trump gives son Theodore a thumbs-up as Tiffany Trump makes a face at him during applause for the first family on the final night of the RNC

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Theodore Kushner watch a fireworks display during the final night of the Republican National Convention

Fireworks explode over the South Lawn of the White House, where Trump chose to make his nomination speech after the convention had to be moved from North Carolina due to coronavirus

The silouhette of Andrew Jackson’s statue is seen as fireworks paint the sky above the obelisk of the Washington Monument while demonstrators gather on the streets of Washington DC

Fireworks are seen above the Washington Monument and the White House at the conclusion of the final day of the Republican National Convention

US President Donald J. Trump delivers his acceptance speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC

Democrats called Trump’s administration a time of ‘American darkness,’ while Republicans said Biden would bring anarchy; Democrats focused on the virus and unemployment, and Republicans on ‘crime and violence.’

The end of the conventions marks the dash to the finish line, with the first head-to-head debate on September 29, giving Trump and Biden a month to focus their message and deal with the challenge of campaigning in a pandemic.

He attacked Biden’s record on jobs and hit his Democratic opponent in one of his strongest areas – his appeal to blue collar workers, the same group that put Trump in the White House four years ago.

‘For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses,’ Trump said, pausing as the audience roared with laughter.

‘And told them he felt their pain – and then he flew back to Washington and voted to ship their jobs to China and many other distant lands.

‘Joe Biden spent his entire career outsourcing the dreams of American Workers, offshoring their jobs, opening their borders, and sending their sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars.’

While demonstrations started out peacefully with a street party, scenes turned ugly as the night wore on, with multiple confrontations recorded on the streets

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered near the White House for a party aimed at drowning out Trump’s speech, but scenes turned progressively ugly as the night wore on

Activists clashed with police at multiple cordons that had been set up around the White House, but in other areas officers seemed to be completely absent as RNC attendees walked away

Protester Shelton Hawkins raises his fist while standing on top of a bus during a protest on the fourth night of the Republican National Convention

But as has been the case with the rest of Trump’s political career, the event was marred with protests which began around midday in DC with a march outside Jeff Bezos’s house.

Demonstrations then moved to the streets around the White House from 7pm, with DJs and bands playing in an attempt to drown out the RNC.

During the convention itself, which lasted from 9pm until 11pm, protesters let off fireworks and blared air horns which could be heard in the background of Trump’s speech as it was broadcast on TV.

Scuffles initially began between the activists and a smaller number of counter-demonstrators leading to two arrests, according to DCist.

But as the convention finished the disturbances became more widespread.

Several attendees were assaulted and accosted as they left the event, after apparently being left without police protection as they walked to nearby hotels.

Footage from the streets surrounding Pennsylvania Avenue showed one white-haired man being punched in the back of the head and later knocked to the ground by a mob of activists who also threw water over him.

Meanwhile RNC committeeman Chris Ager and his wife were repeatedly abused by a balaclava-wearing protester who threatened to ‘f*** you up’ as they tried to get into the doors of their hotel.

While demonstrations started peacefully things grew progressively ugly as the night wore on, with attendees forced to run a gauntlet of angry activists as they tried to leave the event.

Footage showed some scuffles breaking out between police officers and protesters, some of whom aimed punches at officers who drew batons in response.

Senator Rand Paul was also accosted by protesters who almost pushed him to the ground as he left the White House, after shoving a police officer into him.