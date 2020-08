Zinedine Zidane may never have been hired as Real Madrid coach but for the success of Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, but it is Guardiola who now must follow the Frenchman’s example to complete his mission at Manchester City.

The post Roles reversed as Guardiola seeks to follow trail blazed by Zidane appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...